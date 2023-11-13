HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Doubles powerhouse Krejcikova, Siniakova part ways

The Olympic doubles champions picked up their seventh Grand Slam title at the Australian Open this year

November 13, 2023 10:54 am | Updated 10:54 am IST

Reuters
Katerina Siniakova and Barbora Krejcikova of Team Czechia celebrate after winning a point during the Billie Jean King Cup Semi Final match between Canada and Czechia at Estadio de La Cartuja on November 11, 2023 in Seville, Spain.

Katerina Siniakova and Barbora Krejcikova of Team Czechia celebrate after winning a point during the Billie Jean King Cup Semi Final match between Canada and Czechia at Estadio de La Cartuja on November 11, 2023 in Seville, Spain. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Dynamic Czech duo Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova will not play doubles together during the 2024 season, the WTA said on its website on November 12, pausing their hugely successful partnership after collecting seven Grand Slam titles together.

The pair won in San Diego in September but lost to Canadians Gabriela Dabrowski and Leylah Fernandez at the Billie Jean King Cup this weekend.

Siniakova initiated the split after an injury-marred 2023, according to media reports, but did not rule out a potential reunion.

The Olympic doubles champions picked up their seventh Grand Slam title at the Australian Open this year.

Related Topics

tennis

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.