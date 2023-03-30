Double National wheelchair tennis crown for Balachandar Subramanian

March 30, 2023 05:30 pm | Updated 05:43 pm IST - INDORE

Fifth seed Balachandar Subramanian beat second seed Shekar Veeraswamy 7-5, 1-6, [10-4] in the final of the National wheelchair tennis championship at the Indore Tennis Club on Thursday. Subramanian also partnered Veeraswamy to beat top seeds Mariappan Durai and Karthik Karunakaran in the doubles final. The results (finals): Balachandar Subramanian bt Shekar Veeraswamy 7-5, 1-6, [10-4]. Doubles: Balachandar Subramanian & Shekar Veeraswamy bt Mariappan Durai and Karthik Karunakaran 6-1, 4-1 (retd).