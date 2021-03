Double for Tejas and Riya

Tejas Ahuja and Riya Sachdeva won the boys’ and girls’ titles respectively in the Asian under-14 tennis tournament at the Tennis Project, Baliawas.

It was a double crown for Tejas as he won the doubles title with Siddhant Sharma.

Similarly, it was a double delight for Riya Sachdeva who had earlier won the doubles title with Raja Sarvagnya Kilaru.

The results: Boys (final): Tejas Ahuja bt Siddhant Sharma 6-3, 6-3. Semifinals: Siddhant Sharma bt Hitesh Chauhan 6-2, 6-3; Tejas Ahuja bt Dhruv Sachdeva 6-0, 6-3. Doubles (final): Tejas Ahuja & Siddhant Sharma bt Hitesh Chauhan & Dhruv Sachdeva 6-1, 6-0.

Girls (final): Riya Sachdeva bt Thaniya Sarai Gogulamanda 6-0, 6-1; Semifinals: Riya Sachdeva bt Aishwarya Jadhav 6-1, 6-3; Thaniya Sarai Gogulamanda bt Snigdha Kanta 1-6, 6-1, 6-2. Doubles (final): Raja Sarvagnya Kilaru & Riya Sachdeva bt Snigdha Kanta & Mehak Kapoor 6-3, 7-6(2).