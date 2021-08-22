Tennis

Double for Akanksha, Duhan

The toppers: Duhan and Akanksha, the champions, with A. Vellayan and Premkumar Karra.  

Akanksha Nitture of Maharashtra and Haryana’s Chirag Duhan annexed the singles titles in the Tennishub MPTA National junior under-18 clay court tennis championships at the MPTA, KTC courts, on Saturday. The two had earlier won the doubles crowns.

In the girls’ final, the second-seeded Akanksha was in full flow against the top-seeded Reshma Maruri of Karnataka, winning 6-1, 6-3.

Staging a comeback

In the boys’ summit clash, top seed Duhan staged a comeback after losing the first set, prevailing 4-6, 6-3, 6-2.

A. Vellayan, former chairman, Murugappa Group and vice-president, TNTA, gave away the prizes in the presence of Premkumar Karra, honourary secretary, TNTA.

Other result: Girls doubles (final): Akanksha Nitture (Mah) & Kavya Kirwar (Del) bt Reshma Maruri & Suhitha Maruri (Kar) 6-4, 7-6(5).


Comments
