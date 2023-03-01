HamberMenu
Dominik Palan ousts Sumit Nagal in PMR Open ATP Challenger 100

March 01, 2023 08:05 pm | Updated March 02, 2023 12:02 pm IST - PUNE

Sports Bureau

PUNE

Qualifier Dominik Palan defeated Sumit Nagal 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 in the pre-quarterfinals of the PMR Open $130,000 Challenger tennis tournament at the Balewadi Stadium on Wednesday.

Even though the Indian challenge was wiped out in the second round of singles, a number of Indian players and teams progressed to the doubles quarterfinals.

The results (pre-quarterfinals):

Rio Noguchi (Jpn) bt Nikola Milojevic (Srb) 2-6, 7-5, 6-3; Luca Nardi (Ita) bt Lorenzo Giustino (Ita) 6-7(11), 6-0, 6-4; Dominik Palan (Cze) bt Sumit Nagal 4-6, 6-3, 6-4; Chun-Hsin Tseng (Tpe) bt Hamad Medjedovic (Srb) 6-4, 6-4.

Doubles: Sasikumar Mukund & Vishnu Vardhan bt Francesco Maestrelli & Luca Nardi (Ita) 2-6, 6-3, [10-7]; Boris Butulija (Srb) & Prajnesh Gunneswaran bt Parikshit Somani & Manish Sureshkumar 6-2, 6-2; Anirudh Chandrasekar & Vijay Sundar Prashanth bt Dayne Kelly (Aus) & Vladyslav Orlov (Ukr) 6-1, 7-5; Petr Nouza (Cze) & Purav Raja bt Harold Mayot (Fra) & Makoto Oci (Jpn) 6-3, 6-2; Rithvik Choudhary & Niki Poonacha bt Rio Noguchi (Jpn) & Colin Sinclair (Nmi) 6-4, 6-4; Arjun Kadhe & Maximilian Neuchrist (Aut) bt Faisal Qamar & Fardeen Qamar 6-3, 6-4.

