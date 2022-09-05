Djokovic to skip Serbia's Davis Cup group stage ties for personal reasons

Serbia have been drawn in Group B of the Davis Cup Finals alongside Spain, South Korea and Canada, but Novak Djokovic will skip the tournament

Reuters
September 05, 2022 18:16 IST

Serbia’s player Novak Djokovic. File | Photo Credit: Reuters

Novak Djokovic will miss Serbia's Davis Cup Finals group stage matches starting in Valencia next week due to personal reasons, the country's tennis federation announced on Monday.

The former world number one won Wimbledon to take his Grand Slam singles titles tally to 21 but missed the ongoing U.S. Open as he opted not to be vaccinated against COVID-19, which meant he could not fly to New York for the year's final major.

Djokovic, 35, was expected to return to action in the men's premier team event but Serbian captain Viktor Troicki said in a statement posted on the Teniski Savez Srbije website that the player had cancelled his participation.

Reuters has reached out to Djokovic's team seeking comment.

Djokovic's official website lists the September 23-25 Laver Cup at London's O2 Arena as his next tournament, followed by an ATP 250 event in Tel Aviv and the Paris Masters in late October.

Serbia have been drawn in Group B alongside Spain, South Korea and Canada.

Two teams from each of the four groups will advance to the quarter-finals of this year's event with the knockout stages to be held in November in Malaga.

