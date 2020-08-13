Djokovic to play the U.S. Open

Novak Djokovic confirmed on Thursday he will play at the US Open, ending speculation about his presence at the first Grand Slam tournament since the coronavirus restart.
“I'm happy to confirm that I'll participate at #CincyTennis and #USOpen this year,” Djokovic tweeted.
“It was not an easy decision to make with all the obstacles and challenges on many sides, but the prospect of competing again makes me really excited,” the 17-time Grand Slam winner added.
The US Open is due to get underway behind closed doors in New York on August 31.
It is preceded by the Western and Southern Open, which is normally played in Cincinnati but has been moved to New York this year.
Djokovic's decision to take part in the US Open is a major boost for the tournament after a host of headline names pulled out.
The list of absentees includes four-time champion Rafael Nadal and woman's world number one Ashleigh Barty.
