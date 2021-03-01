Tennis

ATP rankings | Novak Djokovic ties Roger Federer’s record

Djokovic.   | Photo Credit: GRAHAM DENHOLM

Novak Djokovic matched Roger Federer's all-time record for the most weeks as ATP World No. 1 on Monday, holding the top spot for the 310th week.

Djokovic's ninth Australian Open title last month ensured the 18-time Grand Slam champion would surpass Federer's record.

The Serb reclaimed the top ranking from Rafael Nadal in February 2020 and finished as year-end number one for the sixth time, tying the mark set by Pete Sampras. This is Djokovic's fifth different stint atop the rankings.

Top 10 (March 1): 1. Novak Djokovic (Srb) 12,030 pts; 2. Rafael Nadal (Esp) 9,850; 3. Daniil Medvedev (Rus) 9,735; 4. Dominic Thiem (Aut) 9,125; 5. Roger Federer (Sui) 6,630; 6. Stefanos Tsitsipas (Gre) 6,595; 7. Alexander Zverev (Ger) 5,615; 8. Andrey Rublev (Rus) 4,609; 9. Diego Schwartzman (Arg) 3,480; 10. Matteo Berrettini (Ita) 3,480.

