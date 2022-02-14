Djokovic stays top of ATP rankings

Medvedev has a chance to end the Serb’s record-breaking two-year domination

Novak Djokovic holds on to the World No. 1 spot ahead of Daniil Medvedev and Alexander Zverev in the ATP rankings released on Monday.

But the Russian could end the Serb's record-breaking two-year domination of the rankings from February 28 next, with Djokovic set to compete in Dubai and Medvedev in Acapulco the same week.

There were no changes in the top 10 this week, with Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime edging closer to eighth place after capturing his first ATP title in Rotterdam on Sunday with victory over World No. 4 and top seed Stefanos Tsitsipas.

American Taylor Fritz moves up two places to 17th after his quarterfinal run in the Dallas Open, with tournament winner Reilly Opelka jumping three spots to enter the top 20.

The rankings: 1. Novak Djokovic (Srb) 10875 pts; 2. Daniil Medvedev (Rus) 9635; 3. Alexander Zverev (Ger) 7865; 4. Stefanos Tsitsipas (Gre) 7355; 5. Rafael Nadal (Esp) 6875; 6. Matteo Berrettini (Ita) 5018; 7. Andrey Rublev (Rus) 4700; 8. Casper Ruud (Nor) 4065; 9. Felix Auger-Aliassime (Can) 4018; 10. Jannik Sinner (Ita) 3429; 11. Hubert Hurkacz (Pol) 3336; 12. Denis Shapovalov (Can) 2930; 13. Cameron Norrie (GBR) 2910; 14. Diego Schwartzman (Arg) 2655 (+1); 15. Aslan Karatsev (Rus) 2633 (-1); 16. Roberto Bautista Agut (Esp) 2380 (+1); 17. Taylor Fritz (USA) 2310 (+2); 18. Pablo Carreno (Esp) 2265 (-2); 19. Christian Garin (Chi) 2193 (+1); 20. Reilly Opelka (USA) 2051 (+3).