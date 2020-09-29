Djokovic starts with an emphatic win

PARIS

29 September 2020 23:10 IST

Pliskova battles past qualifier Sherif; Kenin digs deep

Top seed Novak Djokovic got his quest for an 18th Grand Slam title back on track as he commenced his French Open campaign with a drama-free 6-0, 6-2, 6-3 victory over Mikael Ymer on Tuesday.

Little over three weeks since Djokovic was defaulted in the U.S. Open fourth round for hitting a line judge with a ball, the Serb was as cool as a cucumber as he outclassed the young Swede.

In the women’s section, Czech second seed Karolina Pliskova managed to rein in her errors and found a way past battling Egyptian qualifier Mayar Sherif with a 6-7(9), 6-2, 6-4 victory.

Advertising

Advertising

Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin made a strong start against unseeded Russian Ludmilla Samsonova before losing momentum after a rain delay but the fourth seed recovered to seal a 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 victory.

Teenager stuns Brady

Debutant qualifier, 17-year-old Clara Tauson of Denmark caused an early shock on Tuesday by beating American 21st seed and US Open semifinalist Jennifer Brady 6-4, 3-6, 9-7.

Meanwhile on Monday, fourth seed Daniil Medvedev was knocked out in the opening round for a fourth straight year, with Hungarian Marton Fucsovics taking a 6-4, 7-6(3), 2-6, 6-1 victory.

Second-longest match

In an epic lasting six hours and five minutes, Italian qualifier Lorenzo Giustino edged out local favourite Corentin Moutet 0-6, 7-6(7), 7-6(3), 2-6, 18-16 in the second-longest encounter in the tournament’s history.