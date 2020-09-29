Tennis

Djokovic starts with an emphatic win

Top seed Novak Djokovic got his quest for an 18th Grand Slam title back on track as he commenced his French Open campaign with a drama-free 6-0, 6-2, 6-3 victory over Mikael Ymer on Tuesday.

Little over three weeks since Djokovic was defaulted in the U.S. Open fourth round for hitting a line judge with a ball, the Serb was as cool as a cucumber as he outclassed the young Swede.

In the women’s section, Czech second seed Karolina Pliskova managed to rein in her errors and found a way past battling Egyptian qualifier Mayar Sherif with a 6-7(9), 6-2, 6-4 victory.

Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin made a strong start against unseeded Russian Ludmilla Samsonova before losing momentum after a rain delay but the fourth seed recovered to seal a 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 victory.

Teenager stuns Brady

Debutant qualifier, 17-year-old Clara Tauson of Denmark caused an early shock on Tuesday by beating American 21st seed and US Open semifinalist Jennifer Brady 6-4, 3-6, 9-7.

Meanwhile on Monday, fourth seed Daniil Medvedev was knocked out in the opening round for a fourth straight year, with Hungarian Marton Fucsovics taking a 6-4, 7-6(3), 2-6, 6-1 victory.

Second-longest match

In an epic lasting six hours and five minutes, Italian qualifier Lorenzo Giustino edged out local favourite Corentin Moutet 0-6, 7-6(7), 7-6(3), 2-6, 18-16 in the second-longest encounter in the tournament’s history.

