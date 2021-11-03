Djokovic shakes off the rustiness to progress

The World No. 1 overcomes the challenge from Fucsovics

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic had to work hard for a three-set victory over Hungarian Marton Fucsovics at the Paris Masters on Tuesday in his first match since losing the U.S. Open final, and missing out on a calendar Grand Slam, in September.

He showed signs of rustiness in the French capital on his return to action in the second round, after getting a first-round bye, eventually winning 6-2 4-6 6-3.

The first set was comfortable, and it looked like the Serbian would mark his return with a routine success, but Fucsovics rallied in the second, breaking twice to take the set.

Taking charge

Djokovic looked to be in trouble in the deciding set, with Fucsovics playing the better tennis, but from 1-1, 30-30, the Serb won 10 points in a row to take charge of the match, finishing the contest with a forehand volley.

In other first-round matches, Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov beat Frenchman Richard Gasquet in three sets, while Australia’s James Duckworth also progressed with an impressive victory against Roberto Bautista Agut.

The results:

Second round: Novak Djokovic bt Marton Fucsovics 6-2, 4-6, 6-3; Casper Ruud bt Alexander Bublik 6-4, 6-0.

First round: Marcos Giron bt Frances Tiafoe 6-7(5), 6-4, 6-3; Gael Monfils bt Miomir Kecmanovic 4-6, 7-5, 6-3; Marin Cilic bt Alejandro Davidovich 6-3, 6-4; Diego Schwartzman bt John Millman 7-6(2), 5-7, 6-2; Karen Khachanov bt Mikael Ymer 6-4, 7-5; Carlos Alcaraz bt Pierre-Hugues Herbert 6-7(4), 7-6(2), 7-5; Grigor Dimitrov bt Richard Gasquet 6-1, 4-6, 6-2; Taylor Fritz bt Lorenzo Sonego 3-6, 6-2, 6-3; Alexei Popyrin bt Alex De Minaur 6-0, 6-3.