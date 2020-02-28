Tennis

Djokovic sets up Dubai semifinal against Monfils

Serbia's Novak Djokovic returns the ball to Karen Khachanov of Russia during the quarter-finals of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championship in the Gulf emirate of Dubai on February 27, 2020.

Serbia's Novak Djokovic returns the ball to Karen Khachanov of Russia during the quarter-finals of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championship in the Gulf emirate of Dubai on February 27, 2020.   | Photo Credit: AFP

Monfils on a career-best 12-match winning streak after two straight tournament titles

Novak Djokovic swept aside seventh-seeded Karen Khachanov 6-2, 6-2 Thursday to reach the semifinals of the Dubai Championships, ensuring he will keep hold of the No. 1 ranking.

Djokovic improved to 16-0 in 2020 and set up a semifinal against third-seeded Gael Monfils, against whom he has a 16-0 head-to-head record.

Monfils, though, is on a career-best 12-match winning streak after two straight tournament titles. He kept up his strong form by beating fellow Frenchman Richard Gasquet 6-3, 6-3 in his quarterfinal.

Second-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas had to come from a set down to beat Jan-Lennard Struff 4-6, 6-4, 6-4 and will next face Daniel Evans of Britain, who upset No. 6 Andrey Rublev 6-2, 7-6 (9).

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 28, 2020 5:01:48 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/tennis/djokovic-sets-up-dubai-semifinal-against-monfils/article30938715.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY