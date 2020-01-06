Tennis

Djokovic pledges to donate to Australia’s bushfire relief

World No. 2 Novak Djokovic has pledged to donate to Australia’s bushfire relief after Maria Sharapova urged him to do the same.

“Yes Maria Sharapova. I would like to match your $25k donation to double the aid sent to these communities. We stand by you Australia,” Djokovic tweeted on Monday. Sharapova had earlier pledged to Australia’s bushfire relief.

