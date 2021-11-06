Djokovic on the cusp of sixth crown

Beats Hurkacz, clinches top ranking for record seventh time

Novak Djokovic made sure he would clinch the year-end World No. 1 spot for a record seventh time by securing his place in the Paris Masters final on Saturday with a 3-6, 6-0, 7-6(5) victory against Poland’s Hubert Hurkacz.

The top seeded Serbian overcame a wobbly start at the Bercy arena against an opponent who booked the last ticket for the season-ending ATP Finals on Friday before racing through the second and handling his nerves in the third.

Djokovic is gunning for a sixth title in Paris.

The results:

Semifinals: Novak Djokovic bt Hubert Hurkacz 3-6, 6-0, 7-6(5).

Quarterfinals: Djokovic bt Taylor Fritz 6-4, 6-3; Alexander Zverev bt Casper Ruud 7-5, 6-4; Daniil Medvedev bt Hugo Gaston 7-6(7), 6-4.