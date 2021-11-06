Tennis

Djokovic on the cusp of sixth crown

Bouncing back: Novak Djokovic overcame a wobbly start to get past Hubert Hurkacz in the semifinals.  

Novak Djokovic made sure he would clinch the year-end World No. 1 spot for a record seventh time by securing his place in the Paris Masters final on Saturday with a 3-6, 6-0, 7-6(5) victory against Poland’s Hubert Hurkacz.

The top seeded Serbian overcame a wobbly start at the Bercy arena against an opponent who booked the last ticket for the season-ending ATP Finals on Friday before racing through the second and handling his nerves in the third.

Djokovic is gunning for a sixth title in Paris.

The results:

Semifinals: Novak Djokovic bt Hubert Hurkacz 3-6, 6-0, 7-6(5).

Quarterfinals: Djokovic bt Taylor Fritz 6-4, 6-3; Alexander Zverev bt Casper Ruud 7-5, 6-4; Daniil Medvedev bt Hugo Gaston 7-6(7), 6-4.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 6, 2021 10:25:38 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/tennis/djokovic-on-the-cusp-of-sixth-crown/article37360124.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY