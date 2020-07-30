Djokovic, Nadal and Serena for tune-up event

Top-ranked Novak Djokovic and World No. 2 Rafael Nadal have entered the US Open tune-up tournament to be played in New York while Serena Williams is in the women’s field.

Organisers of the ATP and WTA Western and Southern Open, typically played in Cincinnati but moved to New York this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, announced initial singles entry lists on Wednesday.

The event will be staged August 20-28 in a quarantined environment without spectators at the National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, where the Grand Slam hardcourt showdown would begin August 31 in similar conditions.

The only top-10 men’s players who were not on the initial entry list were injured Swiss star Roger Federer, the World No. 4 behind Austrian Dominic Thiem, and France’s ninth-ranked Gael Monfils.