Djokovic leads Serb challenge

Novak Djokovic spearheads Serbia’s bid to reach the Davis Cup semifinals for the first time since 2013 and reboot a career which has stalled since his history-making French Open victory.

Shock early losses at Wimbledon, the Rio Olympics and Australian Open have been compounded by a recent elbow injury which sidelined him from the Miami Masters.

Since the start of 2017 Djokovic has won just seven matches but he insists that this weekend’s Davis Cup clash at home to Spain provides the perfect platform for the defence of his French Open title, the only Grand Slam still in his possession.

Five-time champion Spain won the only previous meeting between the two countries 4-1 in 2009, with Rafael Nadal defeating Djokovic in the decisive rubber.

The winner will take on either France or Great Britain for a spot in the final. The European rivals meet at Rouen with Britain hampered by the loss of world No.1 Andy Murray, out with an elbow injury.

In Brisbane, 28-time winner Australia hosts the United States, champion on a record 32 occasions. The two meet for the 47th time in tournament history with 16th-ranked Nick Kyrgios taking the role of Australia’s top singles player.

The winner of the tie will meet either 2015 runner-up Belgium or Italy, which stunned defending champion Argentina in the first round, for a final spot.