Djokovic in semifinals

In control: Ruud put it past Berrettini

ROME

19 September 2020 22:04 IST

Ruud and Halep also make last four

Top-seeded Novak Djokovic dropped a set before fighting off German qualifier Dominik Koepfer 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 to reach the semifinals of the Rome Masters on Saturday.

The Serbian next plays Norway’s Casper Ruud, who earlier battled past Italian fourth seed Matteo Berrettini 4-6, 6-3, 7-6(5).

Meanwhile on Friday, Rafael Nadal swept aside Dusan Lajovic 6-1, 6-3 to reach the quarterfinals as he warms up for the final Grand Slam of the season at Roland Garros.

Advertising

Advertising

In the women’s section, top seed Simona Halep took the first semifinal 6-2, 2-0 when Kazakh rival Yulia Putintseva retired during their match on Saturday.

The results: Men: Quarterfinals: Casper Ruud bt Matteo Berrettini 4-6, 6-3, 7-6(5); Novak Djokovic bt Dominik Koepfer 6-3, 4-6, 6-3. Third round: Dominik Koepfer bt Lorenzo Musetti 6-4, 6-0; Diego Schwartzman bt Hubert Hurkacz 3-6, 6-2, 6-4; Rafael Nadal bt Dusan Lajovic 6-1, 6-3.

Women: Quarterfinals: Simona Halep bt Yulia Putintseva 6-2, 2-0 retd; Garbine Muguruza bt Victoria Azarenka 3-6, 6-3, 6-4

Third round: Putintseva bt Elena Rybakina 4-6, 7-6(3), 6-2; Elina Svitolina bt Svetlana Kuznetsova 7-6(6), 6-4.