ADVERTISEMENT

Djokovic grouped with Sinner, Tsitsipas, Rune at ATP Finals

November 10, 2023 11:23 pm | Updated 11:23 pm IST - Turin (Italy)

Djokovic is bidding to win the event for a seventh time and has not lost a match since his defeat to Alcaraz in the Wimbledon final in July

AP

Serbia Novak Djokovic returns the ball to Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz during a training session ahead of the ATP Finals, in Turin, Italy, Friday on November 10, 2023. | Photo Credit: AP

Defending champion Novak Djokovic has been placed in a group with home favorite Jannik Sinner for the ATP Finals in Turin, where he needs to win just one match to end the year as world No. 1.

The draw for the season-ending, eight-man finals was made Thursday and saw Djokovic pitted against Stefanos Tsitsipas and Holger Rune as well as Sinner in the Green Group for the round-robin stage.

Second-seeded Carlos Alcaraz headlines the Red Group, which also includes Daniil Medvedev, Andrey Rublev and Alexander Zverev.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The top two from each group advance to the semifinals.

Djokovic is bidding to win the event for a seventh time and has not lost a match since his defeat to Alcaraz in the Wimbledon final in July. He currently shares the record of six victories with Roger Federer.

Zverev has won the tournament twice, while Medvedev and Tsitsipas have one victory apiece.

The tournament starts Sunday and the final is scheduled for November 19.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

tennis / sport

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US