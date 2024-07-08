Djokovic gets kick out of England Euros win at Wimbledon

Novak Djokovic reached the Wimbledon fourth round for the 16th time on Saturday after taking a break to help the Centre Court crowd celebrate England's Euro 2024 win over Switzerland in Germany.

Djokovic claimed a battling 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 (7/3) win over Australia's Alexei Popyrin as he stayed on course for a record-equalling eighth title at the All England Club and 25th Grand Slam.

He has now made the last 16 at the majors for a 65th time while Saturday's win was also the 95th at Wimbledon for Djokovic who underwent knee surgery last month.

Djokovic also marked England's quarter-final win over Switzerland by imitating taking a penalty kick during the match.

At 4-1 ahead in the second set, fans inside Centre Court let out a huge roar and applause to mark the national team's penalty shootout win in Dusseldorf.

While Djokovic shadow-kicked the ball, his Australian opponent took on the role of goalkeeper, shaping to make a save.

"I assumed it was a penalty shootout between England and Switzerland - it felt like for a set and a half the crowd really wanted to understand what the score is in the football match," explained Djokovic.

"Did England win in the end? That's why you guys stayed. Congrats to England."

He added: "I tried to shoot a penalty, I'm left footed, but Alexei defended it well."

World number two Djokovic will face Holger Rune, the 15th seed from Denmark, for a place in the quarter-finals.

Rune, a quarter-finalist last year, defeated Quinton Halys 1-6, 6-7 (4/7), 6-4, 7-6 (7/4), 6-1 to register his first win from two sets down.