French Open: Djokovic up and running with victory over Herbert in Paris

Djokovic has not reached a final this year and his world number one ranking is under threat from Jannik Sinner.

Published - May 29, 2024 06:06 am IST - PARIS:

Reuters
Serbia’s Novak Djokovic in action during his first round match against France’s Pierre-Hugues Herbert.

Serbia’s Novak Djokovic in action during his first round match against France’s Pierre-Hugues Herbert. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Defending champion Novak Djokovic shrugged off doubts about the state of his game with a confident 6-4 7-6(3) 6-4 defeat of Pierre-Hugues Herbert in the French Open first round on Tuesday.

The top seed had to wait until the night match on the third day of the tournament to begin his quest for a record-extending 25th Grand Slam title but quickly hit his stride to dispatch French wildcard Herbert on Court Philippe Chatrier.

Djokovic, 37, has not reached a final this year and his world number one ranking is under threat from Jannik Sinner.

Sabalenka mows down teenager Andreeva in French Open first round

But everything looked in fine working order against Herbert who put up solid resistance but never looked likely to unduly concern the Serbian who has now won 72 of his 74 first-round matches in Grand Slam tournaments.

The only blip came in the second set when Djokovic broke serve early but then dropped his own and was dragged into a tiebreak before finding an extra gear to move towards victory.

"He gave me a lot of trouble on his serve, serve and volleying, but from my side I'm pleased with the performance," Djokovic told Eurosport.

"At this age I see every match as a golden opportunity as you don't know how long you have at this level."

Djokovic broke Herbert's serve early in the opening set with a thumping forehand winner and took the opener in 37 minutes.

But he temporarily lost his way in the second set as Herbert, who has two French Open doubles titles to his name, began to vary his serving and raid the net to knock Djokovic out of cruise control.

The top seed played a near-faultless tiebreak, roaring his approval after several points, and after that it was something of a formality despite Herbert's gritty resistance.

Djokovic set up match point with a sublime backhand winner and Herbert served up a double fault to end the contest.

Three-time Roland Garros champion Djokovic will face Spain's Roberto Carballes Baena in round two.

