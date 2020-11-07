Djokovic emulates childhood hero Sampras

Novak Djokovic...on top again

PARIS

07 November 2020 22:30 IST

The Serb seals year-end World No. 1 ranking for the sixth time

Novak Djokovic on Friday emulated childhood hero Pete Sampras by claiming the year-end World No. 1 ranking for the sixth time.

The Serb, 33, was confirmed in the position after Rafael Nadal, the only man who could deny him top spot, opted not to play in the Sofia event next week. Djokovic was also a season-ending top player in 2011, 2012, 2014, 2015 and 2018.

“Pete was somebody I looked up to when I was growing up, so to match his record is a dream come true,” said Djokovic.

The Serbian, a winner of 17 Grand Slam titles, had already moved past Sampras’ tally of 286 weeks in the top spot in September. Djokovic can go past all-time record-holder Roger Federer’s mark of 310 weeks on March 8 next year.

Djokovic has compiled a 39-3 winning season, picking up four titles.