Djokovic defeats Fritz to reach ATP Finals summit clash

Novak Djokovic, chasing a sixth ATP Finals title, prevailed 7-6(5) 7-6(6) over Taylor Fritz and will play either Casper Ruud or Andrey Rublev in Sunday's final

November 19, 2022 10:32 pm | Updated 10:32 pm IST

Reuters
Novak Djokovic of Serbia plays a forehand shot during the semi final match between Taylor Fritz of United States during day seven of the Nitto ATP Finals at Pala Alpitour on November 19, 2022 in Turin, Italy.

Novak Djokovic of Serbia plays a forehand shot during the semi final match between Taylor Fritz of United States during day seven of the Nitto ATP Finals at Pala Alpitour on November 19, 2022 in Turin, Italy. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Novak Djokovic beat American Taylor Fritz in the semifinals of the ATP Finals on Saturday, despite having a bad day in his own opinion, to move to within one win of matching Roger Federer's record of six titles at the season finale.

Djokovic, chasing a sixth title at the event, prevailed 7-6(5) 7-6(6) and will play either Casper Ruud or Andrey Rublev in Sunday's final.

“I had to fight to survive,” the 35-year-old Serbian said after his hard-fought victory over one hour 54 minutes at the Pala Alpitour in Turin.

“I didn’t feel very reactive today or very comfortable. I knew coming into today’s match from yesterday’s gruelling battle against (Daniil) Medvedev... it would take me some time to adjust and find the dynamic movement I need against Fritz, who is one of the best servers on the Tour.

“I am very pleased to have overcome this one as I don’t think it was one of my best days with my tennis but I managed to hang in there.”

If Djokovic wins the final, he will claim the biggest prize in tennis history, cashing in $4,740,300 for lifting the tournament trophy undefeated.

