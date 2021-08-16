Djokovic clocks 334 weeks at No. 1

Staying put: Djokovic is firmly entrenched at the top of the ATP ranking list.

Medvedev remains at No. 2

Novak Djokovic, who has won three Majors this year and has his eyes firmly set on completing the Grand Slam with success at the U.S. Open, remains comfortably at No.1 in the ATP rankings, released on Monday.

The Serb has now spent a record 334 weeks in top spot, well ahead of next-best Roger Federer, who managed 310 and is now down at No. 9 and faces several months out of action while he undergoes knee surgery.

Federer’s future

Federer said on Sunday he “will be out for many months”, a decision which casts further doubt on his future in tennis at the age of 40.

“I will be on crutches for many weeks and out of the game for many months,” 20-time Grand Slam title winner Federer said in a video posted on his Instagram account.

Daniil Medvedev remains at No. 2 after his victory in Toronto on Sunday while the man he beat in the final, the American Reilly Opelka, climbed nine places to 23.

Norwegian Casper Ruud continues to knock on the door of the Top 10, moving up one place to 11, shadowed by Hubert Hurkacz, who beat Federer in the quarterfinals at Wimbledon.

Top-20: 1. Novak Djokovic, 2. Daniil Medvedev, 3. Stefanos Tsitsipas, 4. Rafael Nadal 7,815, 5. Alexander Zverev, 6. Dominic Thiem, 7. Andrey Rublev, 8. Matteo Berrettini, 9. Roger Federer, 10. Denis Shapovalov, 11. Casper Ruud, 12. Hubert Hurkacz, 13. Pablo Carreno Busta, 14. Diego Schwartzman, 15. Jannik Sinner, 16. Roberto Bautista, 17. Felix Auger-Aliassime, 18. Alex De Minaur, 19. David Goffin, 20. Cristian Garín.