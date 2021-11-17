Djokovic clinches a semifinal spot

TURIN

17 November 2021 23:04 IST

Tsitsipas pulls out with elbow injury

Novak Djokovic was assured a spot in the last four of the ATP Finals with a 6-3, 6-2 victory over Russian Andrey Rublev on Wednesday, while Stefanos Tsitsipas withdrew from the tournament due to an elbow injury.

The ATP said that the Greek World No. 4 had suffered a right elbow injury, something he had been carrying since retiring from the Paris Masters earlier this month, and had been replaced by British World No. 12 Cameron Norrie.

The 34-year-old and 20-times Grand Slam winner Djokovic, who won his opener against Casper Ruud on Monday, looked to be in trouble in his first-ever match against Rublev when he was broken in the first game.

The Serb, looking for his sixth title at the season-ending event, was given an immediate reprieve when Rublev double faulted in his own service game to bring up two break points, the second of which went for Djokovic.

Pulling away

The pair were on an even keel until the eighth game when Djokovic pounced on a heavy volley from Rublev and sent a winning pass beyond the Russian to claim the vital break on his way to claiming the first set.

The second was more assured from the World No. 1, forcing his opponent into some costly errors that helped bring up Djokovic’s 40th win at the ATP Finals in 68 minutes, sealed with an ace.

The results:

Green Group: Novak Djokovic bt Andrey Rublev 6-3, 6-2.