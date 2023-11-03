HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Djokovic battles back to advance to Paris quarter-finals

"I run out of steam, I've been struggling the last couple of days with my stomach, I didn't feel myself at all on court," the 36-year-old Djokovic said

November 03, 2023 10:33 pm | Updated 10:33 pm IST - PARIS

Reuters
Serbia’s Novak Djokovic reacts after winning his round of 16 match against Netherlands’ Tallon Griekspoor.

Serbia’s Novak Djokovic reacts after winning his round of 16 match against Netherlands’ Tallon Griekspoor. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

World number one Novak Djokovic fought back to beat Tallon Griekspoor 4-6 7-6(2) 6-4 on Thursday and reach the Paris Masters quarter-finals.

The Serb, unlike in his slick second-round win, looked rusty in only his second singles match since playing in the Davis Cup six weeks ago, losing a 4-1 lead in the first set and squandering three break opportunities early in the second.

The 24-times Grand Slam winner mounted a comeback, however, as he convincingly won the tiebreak and took the decider to continue his quest for a record-extending seventh title in Paris.

"I run out of steam, I've been struggling the last couple of days with my stomach, I didn't feel myself at all on court," the 36-year-old Djokovic said.

"It could've run easily on his way, but I played a good tiebreak and started to feel better on the third. I'm really happy I overcame this challenge."

Fourth seed Jannik Sinner withdrew from the tournament, citing health reasons after his second-round clash against Mackenzie McDonald ended at 2:37 am on Thursday.

The Italian was due to play Australia's Alex de Minaur, who will now face in-form Andrey Rublev, the fifth-seed Russian who earned his 20th Masters 1000 win of the season by beating qualifier Botic Van de Zandschulp 6-3 6-3.

Seventh seed Stefanos Tsitsipas secured his spot at the ATP Finals with a 7-6(2) 6-4 win over German 10th seed Alexander Zverev. The Greek will play Karen Khachanov in the quarter-finals after the 16th seed beat fellow Russian Roman Safiullin 4-6 6-4 6-2.

Poland's Hubert Hurkacz, the 11th seed, remained in contention for a spot at the tournament in Turin by beating Argentine Francisco Cerundolo 6-4 6-3.

He will meet Grigor Dimitrov for a place in the semi-finals after the Bulgarian routed Alexander Bublik 6-2 6-2.

In the last act of the evening, defending champion and sixth seed Holger Rune claimed a comfortable 6-3 6-3 win over Daniel Altmaier. The Dane will face Djokovic in a rematch of last year's final.

Related Topics

tennis / sports event

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.