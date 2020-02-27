Tennis

Divij in quarterfinals

Divij Sharan and Artem Sitak of New Zealand, beat Brazilians Thiago Monteiro and Fernando Romboli 7-6(5), 7-6(2) in the doubles pre-quarterfinals of the $674,730 ATP tennis tournament here.

Meanwhile, in the WTA event in Doha, Sania Mirza and Caroline Garcia of France were beaten 6-4, 7-5 by another wildcard pair of Cagla Buyukakcay and Laura Sigemund.

In the Challenger in France, third seed Sumit Nagal was beaten 6-1, 2-6, 6-3 by Hugo Grenier of France in the second round.

The results: $3,240,445 WTA, Doha, Qatar: Doubles (first round): Cagla buyukakcay (Tur) & Laura Siegemund (Ger) bt Caroline Garcia (Fra) & Sania Mirza 6-4, 7-5.

$674,730 ATP, Santiago, Chile: Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Artem Sitak (Nzl) & Divij Sharan bt Thiago Monteiro & Fernando Romboli (Bra) 7-6(5), 7-6(2).

€92,040 Challenger, Pau, France: Second round): Hugo Grenier (Fra) bt Sumit Nagal 6-1, 2-6, 6-3.

$ 54,160 Challenger, Columbus, US: Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Sriram Balaji & Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan bt Alexander Cozbinov (Mda) & Denis Istomin (Uzb) 6-3, 6-4.

$15,000 ITF men, Monastir, Tunisia: Singles (first round): Nicolas Alvarez Varona (Esp) bt Kaza Vinayak Sharma 4-6, 7-6(4), 6-1.

$15,000 ITF men, Vale Do Lobo, Portugal: Singles (first round): Terence Das bt Fabio Coelho (Por) 6-4, 7-5.

