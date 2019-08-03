Tennis

Divij & Erlich crash out; Kadhe-Myneni win title

Winners: Arjun Kadhe and Saketh Myneni were champions in the $135,400 Challenger in Chengdu.

Divij Sharan and Jonathan Erlich of Israel lost 6-2, 3-6, [10-3] to Dominic Inglot and Austin Krajicek in the doubles semifinals of the $858,565 ATP tennis tournament here.

Arjun Kadhe and Saketh Myneni won the doubles title in the $135,400 Challenger in Chengdu, China, with a 6-2, 3-6, [10-3] win over Koreans Nam Ji Sungha and Song Min-Kyu.

The results: $858,565 ATP, Los Cabos, Mexico: Semifinals: Dominic Inglot (GBr) & Austin Krajicek (USA) bt Jonathan Erlich (Isr) & Divij Sharan 6-2, 3-6, [10-3].

$135,400 Challenger, Chengdu, China: Final: Arjun Kadhe & Saketh Myneni bt Nam Ji Sung & Song Min-Kyu (Kor) 6-3, 0-6, [10-6]. $25,000 ITF women, Chinese Taipei: Final: Ramu Ueda (Jpn) & Riya Bhatia bt I-Hsuan Cho & Yi Tsen Cho (Tpe) 7-5, 6-2.

$25,000 ITF women, Woking, England: Final: Sarah Beth Grey & Eden Silva (GBr) bt Naiktha Bains (GBr) & Ankita Raina 6-2, 7-5. Semifinals: Naiktha Bains & Ankita Raina bt Vivian Heisen (Ger) & Diana Marcinkevica (Lat) 7-5, 4-6, [10-8].

$15,000 ITF women, Tabarka, Tunisia: Semifinals: Sowjanya & Sravya bt Adelina Baravi & Victoria Mikhaylova (Rus) 7-5, 3-6, [10-6].

Aug 3, 2019

