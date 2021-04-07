Divij-Ebden pair exits

CAGLIARI (Italy)

07 April 2021 21:41 IST

Divij Sharan, seeded third with Matthew Ebden of Australia, was beaten 6-1, 6-4 by Treat Huey and Frederik Nielsen in the doubles pre-quarterfinals of the €408,800 ATP tennis tournament here on Wednesday.

Other results:

€44,820 Challenger, Split, Croatia: Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Tristan-Samuel Weissborn (Aut) & Purav Raja bt Duje Kekez & Mili Poljicak (Cro) 6-2, 6-3.

$15,000 ITF men, Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt: First round: Sasikumar Mukund bt Timo Stodder (Ger) 6-4, 7-5.