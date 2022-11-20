Divij and Purav win Helsinki Challenger title

November 20, 2022 03:56 pm | Updated 04:15 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Sravya wins Nairobi ITF event doubles crown partnering Celine Simunyu

Sports Bureau

Divij Sharan, Purav Raja with the Challenger doubles trophy in Helsinki, Finland. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Purav Raja and Divij Sharan defeated Reese Stalder and Petros Tsitsipas 6-7(5), 6-3, [10-8] in the doubles final of the €67,960 Challenger tennis tournament in Helsinki, Finland.

ADVERTISEMENT

It was the second title of the season for Purav and Divij, who collected 90 ATP points and €3,950.

In the ITF women’s event in Nairobi, Kenya, Sravya Shivani won the doubles title in partnership with Celine Simunyu of Ireland. It was the first title of the season for Sravya.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The results:

€67,960 Challenger, Helsinki: Doubles: Final: Purav Raja & Divij Sharan bt Reese Stalder (USA) & Petros Tsitsipas (Gre) 6-7(5), 6-3, [10-8].

Trending

  1. PM Modi to inaugurate Kashi-Tamil Sangamam in Varanasi on November 19
  2. Revised personal data protection bill proposes hefty fines, eases cross-border data flow
  3. The curious case of controversial historian Audrey Truschke
  4. Xi, Harris call for open channels in latest U.S.-China meeting
  5. FIFA World Cup 2022 | Full Germany squad and schedule

$15,000 ITF women, Nairobi: DoublesFinal: Celine Simunyu (Irl) & Sravya Shivani bt Sabastiani Leon (USA) & Divine Dasam Nweke (Ngr) 6-4, 7-6(3); Semifinals: Celine & Sravya bt Angela Okutoyi (Ken) & Smriti Bhasin 5-7, 7-6(3), [10-4].

$25,000 UTR Pro women, Dubai: Positional play-off: Stefania Bojica (Rou) bt Sai Samhitha 6-4, 4-6, 6-0.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US