  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Divij and Purav win Helsinki Challenger title

Sravya wins Nairobi ITF event doubles crown partnering Celine Simunyu

November 20, 2022 03:56 pm | Updated 04:15 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Sports Bureau
Divij Sharan, Purav Raja with the Challenger doubles trophy in Helsinki, Finland.

Divij Sharan, Purav Raja with the Challenger doubles trophy in Helsinki, Finland. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Purav Raja and Divij Sharan defeated Reese Stalder and Petros Tsitsipas 6-7(5), 6-3, [10-8] in the doubles final of the €67,960 Challenger tennis tournament in Helsinki, Finland.

It was the second title of the season for Purav and Divij, who collected 90 ATP points and €3,950.

In the ITF women’s event in Nairobi, Kenya, Sravya Shivani won the doubles title in partnership with Celine Simunyu of Ireland. It was the first title of the season for Sravya.

The results:

€67,960 Challenger, Helsinki: Doubles: Final: Purav Raja & Divij Sharan bt Reese Stalder (USA) & Petros Tsitsipas (Gre) 6-7(5), 6-3, [10-8].

$15,000 ITF women, Nairobi: DoublesFinal: Celine Simunyu (Irl) & Sravya Shivani bt Sabastiani Leon (USA) & Divine Dasam Nweke (Ngr) 6-4, 7-6(3); Semifinals: Celine & Sravya bt Angela Okutoyi (Ken) & Smriti Bhasin 5-7, 7-6(3), [10-4].

$25,000 UTR Pro women, Dubai: Positional play-off: Stefania Bojica (Rou) bt Sai Samhitha 6-4, 4-6, 6-0.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.