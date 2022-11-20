Divij and Purav win Helsinki Challenger title

November 20, 2022 03:56 pm | Updated 04:15 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Purav Raja and Divij Sharan defeated Reese Stalder and Petros Tsitsipas 6-7(5), 6-3, [10-8] in the doubles final of the €67,960 Challenger tennis tournament in Helsinki, Finland.

It was the second title of the season for Purav and Divij, who collected 90 ATP points and €3,950.

In the ITF women’s event in Nairobi, Kenya, Sravya Shivani won the doubles title in partnership with Celine Simunyu of Ireland. It was the first title of the season for Sravya.

The results:

€67,960 Challenger, Helsinki: Doubles: Final: Purav Raja & Divij Sharan bt Reese Stalder (USA) & Petros Tsitsipas (Gre) 6-7(5), 6-3, [10-8].

$15,000 ITF women, Nairobi: DoublesFinal: Celine Simunyu (Irl) & Sravya Shivani bt Sabastiani Leon (USA) & Divine Dasam Nweke (Ngr) 6-4, 7-6(3); Semifinals: Celine & Sravya bt Angela Okutoyi (Ken) & Smriti Bhasin 5-7, 7-6(3), [10-4].

$25,000 UTR Pro women, Dubai: Positional play-off: Stefania Bojica (Rou) bt Sai Samhitha 6-4, 4-6, 6-0.