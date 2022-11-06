Digvijay wins maiden title

French fifth seed Florent Bax retired after losing the first set

Kamesh Srinivasan NEW DELHI
November 06, 2022 15:30 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Champion Digvijay Pratap Singh (left) with Florent Bax of France in the ITF tennis tournament in Delhi on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Kamesh Srinivasan

ADVERTISEMENT

Digvijay Pratap Singh played a delightfully explosive game with remarkable accuracy and variation with his serve to clinch the title in the $15,000 ITF men’s tennis tournament at the DLTA Complex on Sunday.

The entertainment was restricted to 38 minutes in the final as the French fifth seed Florent Bax retired after losing the first set 2-6.

The third-seeded Digvijay converted two of three break-points to race away with the first set, even as Bax struggled to sustain his energetic game owing to restricted movement caused by a twisted ankle suffered during his semifinal victory against the top seed.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Quite thrilled with his maiden triumph, the 22-year-old Digvijay expressed his gratitude to coach Arun Kumar at the National Tennis Centre (NTC) especially for helping him fight the semifinal against Niki Poonacha when he was contemplating calling it quits.

Digvijay himself had twisted his ankle in the second round against Chirag Duhan.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

“I have been going to Anand Dubey every day for treatment. In the semifinal, at 1-6, 0-2 I was about to quit, but the pain-killer worked and I could fight back”, recalled Digvijay.

Quite graceful, Bax conceded that “Digvijay deserved to win”.

Digvijay suggested treatment with Anand for Bax, so that he could continue with the circuit in India over the next three weeks, as the Frenchman was otherwise planning to return home.

It has been a good season for Digvijay who had lost the final in Vietnam in June, to Nam Hoang Ly, the Wimbledon junior doubles champion with Sumit Nagal in 2015. He also made two semifinals on the professional circuit in Colombo, apart from reaching his second successive final in the Fenesta National championship at the same venue.

“We have decided to focus on singles these four weeks, to get the best results and boost ranking,” said Digvijay, happy that the constructive ideas were working fine.

The results: Final: Digvijay Pratap Singh bt Florent Bax (Fra) 6-2 (retd).

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app