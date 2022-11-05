Digvijay to take on Bax for honours

Rithvik and Niki claim the fourth doubles title of the season

Digivijay Pratap Singh overcame a tough start and a fluent opponent to record a 1-6, 7-5, 6-3 victory over Niki Poonacha in the semifinals of the $15,000 ITF men’s tennis tournament at the DLTA Complex on Saturday.

Niki was in roaring form as he raced away with the first set in 36 minutes and broke for 2-0 in the second. Digvijay called for the trainer to attend to his injured left leg and his game looked out of sync with his aspirations.

However, after two more hours of struggle, it was Digvijay who was roaring with joy, as Niki missed all his chances and bowed to the gutsy opponent.

In the second set, Niki had played below par to drop serve in the third game which turned the tide against him. He did break back for 5-5 and led 40-0, but failed to drive home the advantage. A string of double faults in the set took the sting away from Niki’s game.

Full marks to Digvijay for the way he hung on. He saved five breakpoints to hold serve in his two first service games in the decider. He broke Niki’s serve in the fifth and ninth games for a memorable triumph.

Digvijay had missed three match points in the final against Niki in the National championship last year. This victory should assuage some of that hurt.

In the final, Digvijay, who had made the final of the Fenesta National championship recently, will face fifth seed Florent Bax of France who survived two set points to oust top seed Oliver Crawford of USA 6-3, 7-6(9).

Niki had the consolation of coming back and winning the doubles title with Rithvik Bollipalli. The second seeds beat the third-seeded Nitin Kumar Sinha and Vishnu Vardhan 7-6(4), 6-2. It was the fourth title of the season for Rithvik and Niki who had won the title last week in Tunisia.

The results:

Singles (semifinals): Florent Bax (Fra) bt Oliver Crawford (USA) 6-3, 7-6(9); Digvijay Pratap Singh bt Niki Poonacha 1-6, 7-5, 6-3.

Doubles (final): Rithvik Bollipalli & Niki Poonacha bt Nitin Kumar Sinha & Vishnu Vardhan 7-6(4), 6-2.