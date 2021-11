Dhruv Sunish made the doubles semifinals with Matt Kuhar of the U.S. in the $15,000 ITF men’s tennis tournament here. The Indo-US pair led 4-1 when its opponent Alex Knaff and Brandon Daly Walkin retired.

Other result: $15,000 ITF women, Monastir, Tunisia: Doubles (quarterfinals): Natsuho Arakawa & Lisa-Marie Rioux (Jpn) bt Emma Van Poppel (Ned) & Bhuvana Kalva 6-2, 6-1.