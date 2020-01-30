Dhamne loses in pre-quarterfinals

Fifth seed Alexander Razeghi of the US cruised to a 6-3, 6-0 victory over ninth seed Manas Dhamne in the under-14 boys’ pre-quarterfinals of the Les Petits As junior tennis tournament in Tarbes, France, on Thursday.

Shruti Ahlawat was beaten 6-4, 6-0 by British qualifier Nenhzihah Oluwadare in the girls’ second round.

The results: Boys: Pre-quarterfinals: Alexander Razeghi (US) bt Manas Dhamne 6-3, 6-0. Second round: Dhamne bt Ilyas Maltsev (Rus) 7-5, 6-1.

Girls: Second round: Nenhzihah Oluwadare (GBr) bt Shruti Ahlawat 6-4, 6-0.

Doubles: Pre-quarterfinals: Sophya Devas & Xu Mingge (UK) bt Ren Yufei (Chn) & Shruti 6-4, 6-3.