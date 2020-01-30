Dhamne loses in pre-quarterfinals

Fifth seed Alexander Razeghi of the US cruised to a 6-3, 6-0 victory over ninth seed Manas Dhamne in the under-14 boys’ pre-quarterfinals of the Les Petits As junior tennis tournament in Tarbes, France, on Thursday.
Shruti Ahlawat was beaten 6-4, 6-0 by British qualifier Nenhzihah Oluwadare in the girls’ second round.
The results: Boys: Pre-quarterfinals: Alexander Razeghi (US) bt Manas Dhamne 6-3, 6-0. Second round: Dhamne bt Ilyas Maltsev (Rus) 7-5, 6-1.
Girls: Second round: Nenhzihah Oluwadare (GBr) bt Shruti Ahlawat 6-4, 6-0.
Doubles: Pre-quarterfinals: Sophya Devas & Xu Mingge (UK) bt Ren Yufei (Chn) & Shruti 6-4, 6-3.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.