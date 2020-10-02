Tennis

Dev makes it to junior French Open

Dev Javia. File Photo.  

Dev Javia overcame the challenge of Mexico’s Emiliano Aguilera Guerrero 6-2, 3-6, [10-8] in the second and final league match of the Roland Garros junior wild card event in Paris on Friday.

The 18-year-old Dev had earlier beaten Brazil’s Nicolas Marcondes Zanellato 0-6, 6-1, [10-4] in the first league match.

Coach Shrimal Bhat, who has accompanied Dev, was happy with his ward’s fighting performance.

Dev had won the wild card tournament in India in February to book a ticket to Paris. Vaishnavi Adkar, who had won the girls’ event, could not fly out after she tested positive for COVID-19 prior to her departure.

The results:

Boys (league): Dev Javia bt Emiliano Aguilera Guerrero (Mex) 6-2, 3-6, [10-8]; Dev bt Nicolas Marcondes Zanellato (Bra) 0-6, 6-1, [10-4].

