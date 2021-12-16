Tennis

Dev Javia bows out of ITF men’s tennis tournament

Dev Javia lost 0-6, 3-6 to top seed Hsu Yu Hsiou of Chinese Taipei in the first round of the $15,000 ITF men’s tennis tournament.

In doubles, Adil Kalyanpur and Sasikumar Mukund knocked out second seeds Ray Ho and Sidane Pontjodikromo 6-3, 7-6(1).

Other results:

$15,000 ITF men, Doha, Qatar: Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Haoyuan Huang (Chn) & Tsung-Hao Huang (Tpe) bt Shahbaaz Khan & Shashank Theertha 7-6(4), 6-1; Patrik Niklas-Salminen (Fin) & Lorenzo Rottoli (Ita) bt Dev Javia & Rishi Reddy 6-1, 7-5.

$15,000 ITF women, Cancun, Mexico: Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Eleonore Tchakarova & Varginie Tchakarova (Bul) bt Lia Karatancheva (Bul) & Sahaja Yamalapalli 2-1, retd.

$15,000 ITF women, Giza, Egypt: Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Ya Yi Yang (Tpe) & Ashmitha Easwaramurthi bt Hana El Deeb & Dareen Elleithy (Egy) 6-2, 3-2, retd.

$15,000 ITF women, Antalya, Turkey: Singles (first round): Ilay Yoruk (Tur) bt Annika Kannan 6-1, 6-1.


Dec 16, 2021

