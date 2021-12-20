TennisNEW DELHI 20 December 2021 04:16 IST
Delhi Gymkhana to host Davis Cup tie
Updated: 19 December 2021 22:38 IST
The Delhi Gymkhana will host India’s Davis Cup World Group play-off tie against Denmark on the grass courts on March 4 and 5.
The secretary general of the All India Tennis Association (AITA), Anil Dhupar confirmed that Gymkhana would be the venue. Delhi Gymkhana has hosted Davis Cup ties in the past, but not in the last few decades.
With the 103rd ranked Holger Rune the best ranked player of Denmark and Mikael Torpegaard (229) as the second best, India will fancy its chances of staying in World Group-1 by staging the play-off tie on grass.
