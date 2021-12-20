Tennis

Delhi Gymkhana to host Davis Cup tie

The Delhi Gymkhana will host India’s Davis Cup World Group play-off tie against Denmark on the grass courts on March 4 and 5.

The secretary general of the All India Tennis Association (AITA), Anil Dhupar confirmed that Gymkhana would be the venue. Delhi Gymkhana has hosted Davis Cup ties in the past, but not in the last few decades.

With the 103rd ranked Holger Rune the best ranked player of Denmark and Mikael Torpegaard (229) as the second best, India will fancy its chances of staying in World Group-1 by staging the play-off tie on grass.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 20, 2021 4:39:48 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/tennis/delhi-gymkhana-to-host-davis-cup-tie/article37992517.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY