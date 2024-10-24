ADVERTISEMENT

Defending champion Novak Djokovic pulls out of Paris Masters

Published - October 24, 2024 10:26 am IST - PARIS

“I have a lot of great memories winning seven titles there and hope to be back with you next year” , says Novak Djokovic as he skips Paris Masters

AP

Novak Djokovic. File | Photo Credit: AP

Defending champion Novak Djokovic has withdrawn from the Paris Masters, organizers said Wednesday, October 23, 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 37-year-old Djokovic played at the Six Kings Slam exhibition last week. Organizers did not give a reason for Djokovic's withdrawal.

The former top-ranked player said in an Instagram post he is "sorry to everyone who was hoping to see me play there.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“I have a lot of great memories winning seven titles there and hope to be back with you next year,” he added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Djokovic has won a record seven titles at the Paris indoor tournament. His decision not to play could jeopardize his chances to qualify for the year-end ATP Finals featuring the top eight players in the race.

The 24-time Grand Slam champion currently holds the sixth spot in the race. Four players — Jannik Sinner, Carlos Alcaraz, Alexander Zverev and Daniil Medvedev — have already secured their spot at the season's final event from Nov. 10-17. The Paris Masters starts next week.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

tennis / sport

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US