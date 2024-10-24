GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Defending champion Novak Djokovic pulls out of Paris Masters

“I have a lot of great memories winning seven titles there and hope to be back with you next year” , says Novak Djokovic as he skips Paris Masters

Published - October 24, 2024 10:26 am IST - PARIS

AP
Novak Djokovic. File

Novak Djokovic. File | Photo Credit: AP

Defending champion Novak Djokovic has withdrawn from the Paris Masters, organizers said Wednesday, October 23, 2024.

The 37-year-old Djokovic played at the Six Kings Slam exhibition last week. Organizers did not give a reason for Djokovic's withdrawal.

The former top-ranked player said in an Instagram post he is "sorry to everyone who was hoping to see me play there.”

“I have a lot of great memories winning seven titles there and hope to be back with you next year,” he added.

Djokovic has won a record seven titles at the Paris indoor tournament. His decision not to play could jeopardize his chances to qualify for the year-end ATP Finals featuring the top eight players in the race.

The 24-time Grand Slam champion currently holds the sixth spot in the race. Four players — Jannik Sinner, Carlos Alcaraz, Alexander Zverev and Daniil Medvedev — have already secured their spot at the season's final event from Nov. 10-17. The Paris Masters starts next week.

Published - October 24, 2024 10:26 am IST

