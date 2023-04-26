ADVERTISEMENT

Defending champion Jabeur to miss Madrid Open

April 26, 2023 04:15 am | Updated April 25, 2023 10:52 pm IST - Madrid

Jabeur pulled out of her semi-final against reigning French and US Open champion Iga Swiatek at the Stuttgart Open with a calf problem

AFP

Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur. File | Photo Credit: AP

Tunisian Ons Jabeur will not defend her title at the WTA Madrid Open after withdrawing Monday with a calf injury.

"Further to many medical exams done, it shows that I have a small tear in my calf and I will need more time to recover," Jabeur announced.

"I am sad to announce that I won't be able to compete and defend my title this year."

Jabeur, fourth in the WTA rankings, pulled out of her semi-final against reigning French and US Open champion Iga Swiatek at the Stuttgart Open on Saturday with a calf problem.

