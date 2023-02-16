De Alboran stuns top seed Tseng at Chennai Open ATP Challenger 100

February 16, 2023 01:39 am | Updated 10:38 am IST - Chennai:

American Nicolas Moreno De Alboran produced the biggest upset of the Chennai Open ATP Challenger 100 tournament when he defeated the top seed Chun-Hsin Tseng in straight sets 6-2, 6-4 in the second round on Wednesday. Ranked 213 in the world, Alboran ran away to a 5-0 lead by breaking the Taiwanese player’s serve twice in the first set. Though Tseng managed to get one break back, he was broken again in the eighth game to surrender the set meekly.

Alboran played an attacking game, especially on the second serves of Tseng with his powerful forehand strokes.

Tseng, known for his quick movement on the court, looked better in the second set and even got a break after Alboran served two double faults in the fourth game.

The American though fought back immediately by getting the break back in the eighth game. Serving to stay in the match, Tseng threw in the towel and was broken to love as he hit a couple of unforced errors and a double fault in the tenth game.

The results:

Singles: Second round: Nicolas Moreno de Alboran (USA) bt Chun-Hsin Tseng (Tpe) 6-2, 6-4; Yasutaka Uchiyama (Jpn) bt Dalibor Svrcina (Cze) 6-1, 6-7, 6-4; Arthur Cazaux (Fra) bt Seong Chan Hong (Kor) 6-3, 6-4; Dane Sweeny (Aus) bt James McCabe (Aus) 6-2, 6-1.

Doubles: First round: Sriram Balaji & Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan bt Frederico Ferreira Silva (Por) & Nicolas Moreno De Alboran (USA) 6-4, 7-5; Petr Nouza & Andrew Paulson (Cze) bt Marc Polmans/ Max Purcell (Aus) 6-4, 6-4; JiSung Nam & MinKyu Song (Kor) bt Ramkumar Ramanathan & Vishnu Vardhan 1-6, 7-6, 10-5; Sebastian Ofner (Aut) & Nino Serdarusic (Cro) bt Dimitar Kuzmanov (Bul) & Hamad Medjedovic (Srb) 7-5, 6-4; Ryan Peniston (GBR) & Dalibor Svrcina (Cze) bt Anirudh Chandrasekar & N Vijay Sundar Prashanth 6-7, 6-1, 10-7; Sumit Nagal & Sasikumar Mukund bt Yu Hsiou Hsu (Tpe) & Christopher Rungkat (Ina) 7-6, 2-1 (retd.); Arjun Kadhe & Jay Clarke (GBR) bt Dayne Kelly & Dane Sweeny (Aus) 3-6, 6-3, 10-7; Francesco Maestrelli & Luca Nardi (Ita) bt Calum Puttergill & Akira Santillan (Aus) 6-2, 6-3.