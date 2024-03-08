ADVERTISEMENT

Dayeon Back ousts Sahaja Yamalapalli in quarters

March 08, 2024 07:37 pm | Updated 08:46 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Sports Bureau

Korean Dayeon Back beat fifth seed Sahaja Yamalapalli 6-4, 6-1 in the quarterfinals of the Maha Urja $25,000 ITF women’s tennis tournament at the MSLTA Academy on Friday.

In the semifinals, Back will play second seed Dalila Jakupovic who overcame a tough start to beat Miriana Tona of Italy in three sets.

The fine run of another Korean, Yeonwoo Ku continued as the wiry 20-year-old outplayed Ekaterina Yashina for the loss of one game. She will face Daria Kudashova in the semifinals.

Ku in partnership with Justina Mikulskyte beat Shrivalli Bhamidipaty and Vaidehi Chaudhari 6-1, 2-6, [10-8] in the doubles semifinals. The Indian pair fought hard from being down 3-8 in the super tie-break till 8-9 before the scratch combination of singles champion and runner-up of the last tournament in Gurugram closed it out.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The results: Singles (quarterfinals): Yeonwoo Ku (Kor) bt Ekaterina Yashina 6-1, 6-0; Daria Kudashova bt Rinon Okuwaki (Jpn) 6-4, 6-3; Dayeon Back (Kor) bt Sahaja Yamalapalli 6-4, 6-1; Dalila Jakupovic (Slo) bt Miriana Tona (Ita) 5-7, 6-1, 6-2.

Doubles (semifinals): Irina Maria Bara (Rou) & Dalila Jakupovic (Slo) bt Yasmine Mansouri (Fra) & Diana Marcinkevica (Lat) 7-5, 6-4; Yeonwoo Ku (Kor) & Justina Mikulskyte (Ltu) bt Shrivalli Bhamidipaty & Vaidehi Chaudhari 6-1, 2-6, [10-8].

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US