Davis Cupper Vishnuvardhan’s ambitious plans for mentee K. Hruthik

July 17, 2023 07:19 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Davis Cupper J. Vishnuvardhan believes that the 13-year-old K. Hruthik, who is now India’s No. 1 ranked player in the under-14 category, has the potential to go places.

Vishnu – who is donning the role of a mentor to Hruthik – a native of Saduvelly village in Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri district of Telangana and training at Trinity Challengers Tennis Academy (Habsiguda) under Henry Praveen and Ramakrishna, said he wanted to target Junior Grand Slam for this young tennis player.

Incidentally, Hruthik, an eighth-standard student in Zilla Parishad School, is the first boy from Telangana to be India No.1. in the under-14 category.

“This boy has tremendous talent. His forehand is very powerful which often puts the seniors on edge too and has impressive footwork too. Shows a lot of maturity and the responses have been very encouraging,” Vishnu told The Hindu.

“Hruthik’s progress has not disappointed us for sure. He won an impressive 16 titles in the under-10, 12 and 14 year categories and at 11, he stepped into the under-12 category and won four Championship Series titles in singles and doubles,” the Davis Cupper added.

“Well, winning a gold medal in the Hyderabad Tennis Premier League two years ago was a big hint of his potential. Soon, we decided to see him compete in the ATF under-14 events where he finished third in a Grade A tournament last year and he also won the Grade I and II doubles titles,” Vishnu said.

“The major break for the young talent came when Hruthik was picked to represent Hyderabad Strikers (under-14) boys team where he reached the semifinals,” he added.

Off to Florida

“We are planning to send him to the Orange Bowl which is like the World (under-14) championship in Florida, where I also trained when I was young. I am in touch with my coaches there to help Hruthik,” explained Vishnu.

“Yes, the focus is also on strength and conditioning as we want him to play in the men’s circuit by the time he is 16. I am sure if he continues to be disciplined and sustains this progress, he will be a big name,” Vishnu signed off.