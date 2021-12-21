Davis Cup | Zeeshan, Rohit upbeat about chances

However, India needs to prepare well for Denmark tie

Coach Zeeshan Ali and the Indian Davis Cup team’s captain Rohit Rajpal felt very positive about India’s chances against Denmark in the Davis Cup World Group playoff tie to be played on the grass courts of the Gymkhana Club here on March 4 and 5.

Rohit emphasised the efforts that were made and the communication with all the players, and discussion over two days, to make the best possible surface and venue, so as to enhance India’s chances.

Security needs

With the Prime Minister’s house across the wall from the club, it was also clarified that two possible courts were identified so as to meet the security requirements.

“Once we get clarity on the court to be used, we will get to know the do’s and don’ts for the tie,” said Rohit.

Moulded his game

Zeeshan felt that the country’s No.1 player at the moment, Ramkumar Ramanathan, had moulded his game for serve and volley, and that the other players including Prajnesh Gunneswaran, who may not have a great liking for grass, would be much better prepared than the Danes.

“Except for their No. 1 player ranked 103, the others may not have much experience of playing on grass. That should work to our advantage,” said Zeeshan, even as he conceded that the home team would need to prepare its best on the surface to capitalise on the advantage.

It was also stated by both the captain and coach, that some juniors would also be kept in the squad to give them exposure to intense international team competition.

“Ramkumar has beaten Dominic Thiem on grass. He played five sets in the final qualifying round of Wimbledon and lost 9-11. He had also made it to the final of the ATP grass event in Newport a few seasons back,” said Zeeshan. It was pointed out that the possible doubles pair of Rohan Bopanna and Divij Sharan was pretty sharp on grass, which could tilt the scales in favour of India in the tie.