Davis Cup | Russia enters semifinals

Medvedev has it easy, Rublev made to sweat

World No. 2 and U.S. Open champion Daniil Medvedev led Russia past Sweden and into a second successive Davis Cup semifinal on Thursday.

Medvedev defeated World No. 94 Mikael Ymer 6-4, 6-4 to secure the crucial winning point.

Russia faces Germany on Saturday for a place in Sunday’s final.

Earlier, fifth-ranked Andrey Rublev had battled back to defeat 171st-ranked Elias Ymer, the older brother of Mikael, 6-2, 5-7, 7-6(3).

Russia also made the semifinals in 2019 when the last edition of the Davis Cup was played.

Medvedev has won all three singles rubbers he has played in this year’s competition and is yet to drop a set. However, he looked weary on Thursday, hitting 20 unforced errors and nine double-faults against his unheralded Swedish opponent.

Russia captain Shamil Tarpischev was in charge of his 100th Davis Cup tie having led the former Soviet Union team for the first time in 1974.

The results (quarterfinals): Russia 2 Sweden 0 [Andrey Rublev bt Elias Ymer 6-2, 5-7, 7-6(3); Daniil Medvedev bt Mikael Ymer 6-4, 6-4].