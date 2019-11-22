Davis Cup | Russia edges out Serbia in quarterfinals

A spirited Russia battled past 2010 champion Serbia 2-1 in the Davis Cup quarterfinals on Friday to reach the last four of the competition for the first time since 2008.

Russia will next face Canada, which claimed its first ever Davis Cup victory over another former champion Australia.

Andrey Rublev put Russia in front by swatting aside Filip Krajinovic 6-1, 6-2 in the opening match at the La Caja Magica before Novak Djokovic dragged Serbia back into the tie with a 6-3, 6-3 win over Karen Khachanov.

With his 15th straight Davis Cup singles victory in the bag, Djokovic teamed up with Viktor Troicki in the deciding doubles match but the pair squandered three match points as Rublev and Khachanov prevailed 6-4, 4-6, 7-6(8).

Canada booked its place in the last four as Vasek Pospisil and Denis Shapovalov won the deciding rubber against Australia on Thursday. Pospisil had given Canada the lead before Alex De Minaur evened the tie with a win over Shapovalov.

The results (quarterfinals): Canada bt Australia 2-1 [Vasek Pospisil bt John Millman 7-6(7), 6-4; Denis Shapovalov lost to Alex de Minaur 3-6, 6-3, 7-5; Pospisil & Shapovalov bt Jordan Thompson & John Peers 6-4, 6-4].

Russia bt Serbia 2-1 [Andrey Rublev bt Filip Krajinovic 6-1, 6-2; Karen Khachanov lost to Novak Djokovic 6-3, 6-3; Rublev & Khachanov bt Djokovic & Viktor Troicki 6-4, 4-6, 7-6(8)].