05 March 2020 18:07 IST

NEW DELHI: The Davis Cup World Group qualifier tie between India and Croatia, to be played on indoor hard courts in Zagreb, will be telecast live by Dsport from 7.30 p.m. IST on Friday. The second day’s play on Saturday, featuring the doubles and followed by two singles, will be also start at 7.30 p.m.

