GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

DAVIS CUP | India’s tour of Pakistan, memorable in more ways than one

TENNIS | The Indian team members wax eloquent on their relationship with Pakistan’s players and the hospitality they received there

February 15, 2024 07:05 pm | Updated 07:05 pm IST - BENGALURU

N. Sudarshan
India’s Yuki Bhambri and Saketh Myneni shake hands with Pakistan’s Muzammil Murtaza and Aqeel Khan at the end of their doubles match in the Davis Cup World Group I play-off tennis, in Islamabad, Pakistan, Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024.

India’s Yuki Bhambri and Saketh Myneni shake hands with Pakistan’s Muzammil Murtaza and Aqeel Khan at the end of their doubles match in the Davis Cup World Group I play-off tennis, in Islamabad, Pakistan, Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP

India’s journey to Pakistan earlier this month for the Davis Cup World Group I playoff was memorable in more ways than one. It was the first time in over six decades that the Indian tennis team had crossed the Wagah border. And at a time when bilateral cricket — the most marquee of sports played between the neighbours — is in deep freeze, it felt liberating.

“We are all good friends on the circuit and I have played [doubles] with Aisam [Ul-Haq Qureshi],” said Sriram Balaji, who played the second singles for India in Islamabad, on the sidelines of the dafaNews Bengaluru Open. “We don’t want politics or anything involved here. We are tennis players, and we [India and Pakistan] speak similar languages. They are also good people.”

Qureshi, who lost the opening singles to Ramkumar Ramanathan, is in fact a recurrent name in Indian tennis circles. Qureshi and Rohan Bopanna were famous as the ‘Indo-Pak Express’ and even sported the slogan ‘Stop War, Start Tennis’ on their T-shirts. The duo reached the 2010 US Open doubles final and also made the grade for the 2011 ATP Tour Finals.

India’s Ramkumar Ramanathan greets Pakistan’s Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi after winning the singles tennis match of the Davis Cup World Group-1 play-off between Pakistan and India, in Islamabad on February 3, 2024.

India’s Ramkumar Ramanathan greets Pakistan’s Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi after winning the singles tennis match of the Davis Cup World Group-1 play-off between Pakistan and India, in Islamabad on February 3, 2024. | Photo Credit: AFP

And in late 2019, it was Qureshi who brought Ramkumar and Purav Raja together, hoping that their “complementary styles” could click together. The partnership immediately bore fruit as Ramkumar and Purav won three Challengers on the bounce and also made the semifinals at the ATP 250 in Pune (2020), setting the foundation for Ramkumar’s now blossoming doubles career.

“Aisam in fact offered to take us all out to see places,” said Sunil Yajaman, joint-secretary of the Karnataka State Lawn Tennis Association and the manager on the tour to Pakistan. “That was really nice. But the security was strict, and we had to follow protocol.

“It was a different experience. They took care of us very well. Many people were excited to have us, to set an example for other sports like cricket and hockey to go there to play,” Yajaman added.

For Niki Poonacha, making his Cup debut for India was the highlight, while for Saketh Myneni it was about having the Pakistan stamp in his passport.

“Having that on my passport is something I will cherish. Doesn’t happen to too many of us, does it?” It will, if one doesn’t have to wait for another six decades for cross-border camaraderie.

Related Topics

tennis / India / sport / India-Pakistan / sports event / world championship / international tournament

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.